With the pandemic on the rise, rescue still remains in tact, however the money doesn’t. Grants are slow in coming, if coming at all, and donations are understandably down due to unforeseen circumstances with the economy.
With our bank account slowly diminishing by emergencies, Paws and Claws, will continue to help as much as we can. We will be limited to severe cases and circumstances.
Please understand if we have to say “no” from time to time until we can get through this crisis and our funds improve.
We will continue to help re-home, transport and find rescues to help us. We will also be able to help with finding a pet for you.
We will not be taking in any surrenders unless in an emergency when all other avenues are spent. Your support, patience, and understanding is appreciated.
Paws and Claws, 116 Hiway Lane, Int’l Falls, MN 56649
(218) 235-8735
Email: pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com (PayPal: same address)
Find us on Facebook