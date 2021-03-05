A pink foam found floating on the Rainy River this morning is not related to a chemical spill at the local paper mill, a Packaging Corporation of American spokesperson reported at 1 p.m.
The foam is due to highly-diluted, non-hazardous, non-toxic dyes used in the manufacture of red-hued paper, Lori Lyman, PCA said.
"The foam will be allowed to naturally dissipate," she said adding the company is conducting a comprehensive review to prevent a future occurrence.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was notified, along with the Minnesota Duty Officer, Koochiching County Emergency Management, Koochiching County Environmental Services, City of International Falls, Canadian Ministry of Environment and Action Center, and Emo Water Plant, Lyman said. The incident was also reported to local Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer John Slatinski.
This morning, Lyman said PCA was notified at 6:30 a.m. of a sighting of pink foam on the river and immediately investigated and took action to correct the situation in the mill.