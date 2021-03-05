A pink sludge floating this morning on the Rainy River downstream from International Falls is under investigation by Packaging Corporation of American and local officials.
Lori Lyman, PCA, sent an email to The Journal at 9:20 this morning reporting that at 6:30 a.m., PCA was notified of a sighting of pink foam on the river
"Upon notification, we investigated and immediately took action to correct the situation in our mill," she wrote. "We are currently gathering facts and will provide statements and updates as quickly as we can."
An email confirming that local officials are aware of the situation was sent by Willi Kostiuk, Koochiching County emergency management director.
"We have been in contact with Packaging Corporation of America and the situation is under investigation," he wrote, adding more information will be released when more is known.