Borderland is feeling effects of the coronavirus, as the nation focuses its attention on what the World Health Organization Wednesday called a pandemic.
And despite no cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, yet reported locally, it's obvious area residents are preparing for the consequences. Webster's Dictionary defines pandemic as an occurrence in which a disease spreads very quickly and affects a large number of people over a wide area or throughout the world.
Events are being canceled, visitations to nursing homes restricted, and people are stocking up on supplies.
Shelves in local stores that once displayed hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, face masks, bleach and even toilet paper have been cleared as people stock up in case they may need to quarantine for a time period. And, there are stories circulating about people from other communities coming here to look for those same supplies sold out in their stores.
Local impacts
The Trails End Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association canceled its upcoming annual banquet and rally, which organizers say will likely be rescheduled for the fall.
"The whole country is facing an uncertain future with the coronavirus problem," said the chapter's Facebook post Wednesday. "We understand that this might not be necessary, we just don't know right now. Thank you for your understanding and be sure to be looking for a rally this fall."
International Falls Mayor Harley Droba canceled a European vacation, he noted on his Facebook page.
The Good Samaritan Society has restricted visitors visitors at all locations, including International Falls.
Its website said the restrictions come following recommendations from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living during this international outbreak of COVID-19.
"The society does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in any of our locations, so at this time, these restrictions are preventative," its website said.
Visitors at skilled nursing facilities, which includes the Falls location, who are not end-of-life-visit related or medically or operationally necessary will not be permitted in the building. All individuals entering the building will be actively screened and entry will be restricted for those with respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19, it said.
RRCC and other Minnesota State campuses have suspended all school and business-related international travel due to growing concern regarding coronavirus, said its website. It said new guidelines issued March 1 by the Centers for Disease Control encourage higher education institutions to consider these measures given the speed of spread and number of countries experiencing human-to-human transmission.
On Wednesday, Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said the Minnesota Department of Health and other public health agencies have not recommended that organizations cancel community gatherings and events. As a result, he said the Minnesota DFL is recommending that party units proceed with conventions while taking necessary precautions.
County monitoring
Derek Foss, Koochiching County Public Health supervisor, said the county has included information about the virus on its main web page for a couple weeks, with links to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota Department of Health, and World Health Organization to allow people to get the most up to date and accurate information regarding COVID-19. St. Louis County has a similar web page.
"We do have an isolation and quarantine plan in place if COVID-19 were to make it to Koochiching County," he said Monday. "The Minnesota Department of Health makes the decision of whether or not a person needs isolation or quarantine, and would have them voluntarily stay at home until they are no longer contagious, this is outlined in our plan."
He said Koochiching County is an essential services county.
"This means that in the event that MDH places someone in isolation or quarantine, we would be there to help ensure that they have basic services - food, medication, shelter - if they are not able to arrange these things on their own," he said. "This is the same role that St. Louis County has."
Foss encourage county residents to make a plan if they or one of their family members gets sick, and to make sure they are prepared for it.
"This could mean having preparations made with someone to assist if you or someone in your family is placed in isolation or quarantine by MDH, having enough needed medications at home, and having a plan or discussing options with your employer for working from home," he encouraged.
Meanwhile, he said Monday county officials are actively monitoring the situation and are in weekly contact with the Minnesota Department of Health.