Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in an investigation into an attempted child abduction at about 10 p.m. Sept. 5 in the area of 1700-1900 block of Fifth Avenue East in International Falls.
The victim, who is safe, reported that a white man attempted to get her into his older model grey or cream-colored van/minivan. The suspect is described as average height, chubby, with short brown hair His clothing was described as black sweatpants, black sweatshirt, and brown work boots which were worn and muddy.
Anyone with information should contact the Koochiching County Law Enforcement Center by calling 911.