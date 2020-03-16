The International Falls Police Department want the public to know they may be wearing protective equipment when they provide assistance.
IFPD Cpt. Mike Kostiuk asked that people not be alarmed if officers are wearing personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as masks or eye protection.
"This does not mean officers are contagious," he told The Journal. "We have advised officers to take precautions to ensure their health as well as the citizens we serve."
He said officers have been advised to take calls over the phone in non-emergency situations during this time.
"The IFPD will still respond on scene to calls in which immediate attention is needed," he said. "We are taking these precautionary steps to comply with the social distancing advised by the Minnesota Department of Health. The IFPD will continue to serve and protect the community as we always have."