Police Report

International Falls Fire Department
False alarm: The department responded June 28 to a faulty alarm at the AmericInn, Highway 11-71.
International Falls Police Department
Theft: The lock was cut from the door at a storage building at 2102 Second Ave. W. where multiple items, including tools and fishing tackle, valued at several thousand dollars, were reported taken June 27.
Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Property damage: The city of International Falls reported someone damaged two gates at City Beach. The south gate appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and bent inward, and the lock on the north gate was damaged. No other damage was reported and no damage estimate was provided.