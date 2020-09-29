Koochiching County Sheriffs Office
Stolen vehicle: Deputies responded to 10831 County Road 6 on a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party, Linda Dreher (same address), stated that sometime during the night/early morning of Sept. 22 or Sept. 23, she suspects a foster child staying at the residence left the house and took her vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in Bemidji and was returned to the owner.
Falls Fire Department
Dumpster fire: The International Falls Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire at Kerry Park Arena, 601 13th Street, on Sept. 26. Twelve firefighters responded and were on the scene for about one hour.
Gas line hit: Firefighters responded to a gas line hit at 813 Seventh Street, Sept. 26. Twelve firefighters responded and were on the scene for about one hour.