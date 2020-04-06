A local senior facility is listed on the Minnesota Department of Health website, after a resident there tested positive for COVID-19 virus last week.
The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society - International Falls in International Falls, is included on the list that includes more than 30 long-term care facilities with outbreaks, by county. An outbreak is defined as 1 or more residents or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed.
Shawn Neisteadt, senior media relations specialist, Sanford Communications confirmed in a statement to The Journal that one resident at its facility in the Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.
"The resident is being cared for in isolation, and we have notified families, residents and staff," the statement said. "Our team is following CDC infection control protocols and taking extra precautions to monitor the health of staff and residents who may have been exposed. We are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health and will continue to follow its guidance in evaluating this situation. The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority."