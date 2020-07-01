What natural hazards pose the greatest risk to your community? Have you ever experienced a disaster?
Those are the questions Koochiching County officials want residents and business owners to answer as they update the county's multi-hazard mitigation plan, or MHMP.
Taking steps before a natural disaster is key to minimize the damage that can be caused by tornadoes, straight-line winds, ice storms, blizzards, flooding, wildland fires and droughts - the kinds of natural disasters most likely to cause widespread economic loss and personal hardship in Koochiching County, said county Sheriff Perryn Hedlund and Willi Kostiuk, county Emergency Management coordinator.
"Hazard mitigation planning is a central part of our emergency management program," said Hedlund, who also serves as Emergency Management director. "Understanding the natural hazards that can cause serious impact to our communities and taking action to reduce or eliminate the impact of future disasters makes us more resilient. Hazard mitigation helps us to break the cycle of damage and repair caused by things like flooding, ice storms, and severe wind events that can damage property, stress economies, and threaten life safety in our county."
Information is being sought about resident's concerns, and what sorts of mitigation actions or projects they feel would help to reduce the potential damages in future events to their personal property, the community, or the county as a whole.
Examples of hazard mitigation include improvement of roads and culverts that experience repetitive flooding; construction of safe rooms at campgrounds, public parks, mobile home parks or schools to protect lives in tornadoes or severe wind events; burying power lines that may fail due to heavy snow, ice or wind storms; ensuring timely emergency communication to the public through warning sirens and mass notification systems; and conducting public awareness and education campaigns to help people prepare to take safe action before, during, or following a hazard event
Some mitigation activities may be eligible for future FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant funding.
Koochiching County Office of Emergency Management officials are working with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota Duluth to update the county's plan. Also working on the update is a planning team of representatives from county departments, local municipalities, school districts and other key stakeholders such as utility providers.
Koochiching County MHMP also incorporates the concerns and needs of school districts, and other stakeholders participating in the plan.
Koochiching County MHMP is a multi-jurisdictional plan that covers all the rural areas and the cities of Big Falls, International Falls, Littlefork, Mizpah, Northome and Ranier.
The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires counties to update their plans every five years to maintain eligibility for FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs.