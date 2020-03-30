Many community members who know how to sew are putting their skills to good use.
As the world moves through the COVID-19 crisis, there has been a shortage of certain medical supplies, including face masks.
Jennifer Gustafson is among many people around the community – and world – who are sewing masks to donate to facilities in need.
“I know how to sew, so how could I not help?” she said. “It shocked me to learn there was such a shortage out there of masks.”
Gustafson said she saw a social media post from a friend who was also sewing masks. On the post were comments from nurses asking for them, bringing awareness to the need.
“These are the people who are supposed to help us when we’re sick. How could we not have them protected against this thing we know nothing about?” Gustafson said of people who work in the medical field. “They use their hearts to care for others and it’s time for everyone to start giving a little.”
With a lot of extra fabric on hand, Gustafson said she and about five or six others started sewing.
“I will help until they’re not needed or I run out of supplies,” she said, adding she also made a Facebook post to showcase the need. “You can see by my post some of the others helping. It’s pretty exciting to see something small turn into something big. If we come together, this time in our life is not as ugly or scary as it might seem.”
The bulk of Gustafson's donation went to Rainy Lake Medical Center, Littlefork Medical Center and Riverview Assisted Living.
Mickie Olson, RLMC director of marketing, said the community has been very generous in their donations of face masks, and RLMC is not in need of more at this time.
“I know the larger facilities can use more,” she said, referring to larger hospitals in Duluth. “We are good for now as the community has been awesome.”
Other local facilities will accept the face masks, should they be needed.
John Decker of Decker's Family Care in Ranier, said his facility hasn't receive any offers of mask donations yet, but could use them “just in case.”
“Masks I ordered a month ago are still in transit from China,” he said.
Larger efforts
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Allina Health, along with several community partners, have launched a statewide volunteer effort, calling for people to sew and donate masks for doctors, nurses and other medical staff.
"Our communities are always looking for ways to help each other. We are so heartened by the response and are grateful for organizations like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota who are leading volunteer efforts to assist us in this critical hour," said Helen Strike, COVID-19 system incident commander for Allina Health. "Hand sewn masks will allow us to meet on-going health care needs and preserve critical personal protective equipment for the caregivers on the front lines of the coronavirus response."
Volunteer sewers need to use a CDC-compliant pattern, approved by Allina, to create the masks. Tightly woven 100-percent cotton fabric should be used for the front of the mask while soft, high quality, tightly woven 100-percent cotton flannel should be used for the backing. One yard of fabric is enough to make about 25 masks.
Once those sewing masks get the hang of it, it's estimated to take about 15 minutes to make one mask. Additionally, volunteers should practice safe social distancing guidelines and make the masks individually in their own homes instead of getting a group together to sew.
For a complete list of mask-making instructions, including a diagram, visit https://www.sewgoodgoods.org/face-mask-covid-19