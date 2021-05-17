With Koochiching County's status as in extreme fire danger in recent days, area island and shoreline property owners are wondering about how the International Falls Fire Department will respond in an emergency.
Falls Fire Chief Adam Mannausau answered some questions about the fire boat, first put into Rainy Lake in May 2020.
Q: Has staff been trained on how to use the boat?
Mannausau: Yes, staff has been trained in the operation of the boat. Several more are going through training in the beginning of June and I expect to do numerous trainings throughout the summer.
Q: Has the fire boat been out and about in recent weeks?
Mannausau: The boat has been out three times this week (week ending May 14) doing run-ups and training exercises. We try to go to more open areas of the lake, away from other boat traffic and away from houses or cabins. Some of the training is done at night and we do not want to disturb property owners with lights or noise.
Q: How will the boat find an emergency?
Mannausau: It will go to a location that it is dispatched to.
Q: Will island, shoreline property owners get fire numbers?
Mannausau: Potentially, that is a dispatch question for Koochiching County. Island name and last name of the owner of the property is the best.
Q: Are you using GPS points located earlier?
Mannausau: The boat has top notch navigation with a full glass console. It contains very detailed lake maps.
Q: Where is the boat kept?
Mannausau: I don’t want to answer that; seems like it is inviting vandalism. The boat is in the water, accessible to the crews operating it, in a “centralized” location with regard to the lake.
Q: Who mans the boat?
Mannausau: The International Falls Fire Department under contract for the Rural Fire Protection Association.
Q: How does the boat get from where it is kept to the water and to their property? What is the process?
Mannausau: The boat is in the water, we would dispatch to the boat when necessary and proceed to the island.
Q: How will medical emergencies be handled?
Mannausau: Case by case scenario. The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office has boats, Voyageurs National Park has boats, the Border Patrol has boats. We use the quickest way possible and that may depend where the incident is and if a staffed boat is already in the area. Typically VNP or Koochiching County is already activated.
Q: Can you provide some general safety tips about emergencies on islands or near shoreline?
Mannausau: Biggest thing is knowing your location. Island names are important, some islands may have two or more different names. Basic cardinal directions, and some details are very helpful.
Example: “My name is XXXX, I am at my cabin on the south side of Grindstone Island. Our cabin is green and has a larger “TEE” shaped dock.”
If recreating within VNP, know which campsite, houseboat site or day use site you are at. All of those are marked on our maps and are easy to find.
If out on the lake try to identify a main feature of the lake when describing your location and your relation to bigger islands, bays or channels, channel marker numbers, etc.