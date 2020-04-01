International Falls Mayor Harley Droba answered a few questions posed by The Journal raised by members of the community.
Q: Why is the decontamination trailer sitting at the Fire Hall? Is it being used for the COVID-19 pandemic?
Droba: The city stores the trailer for the state. It is out to allow staff to perform routine maintenance and to check all its systems to make sure it can be up and running quickly in the case it may be needed by the state or another entity in the COVID-19 response.
The city has other trailers that may be moved and brought around the community for various reasons. The media will be kept up to date about when that happens and their uses.
Q: Is our ambulance service prepared to handle people suspected of having the COVID-19 virus? How has it geared up?
Droba: The ambulance staff is geared up and adding more protective gear than usual when answering calls. The city has enough personal protective equipment, but much like other cities, the more we end up having to use it, the more likely we could run out. However, we are well prepared right now.
Q: Should an ambulance respond to a call involving someone suspected of COVID-19, how will staff keep from spreading the virus between ambulances?
Droba: One ambulance will be designated for that use, while the other will be used for other runs in the community. That way, there will be no cross contamination between ambulances.
Q: What else do you want people to know?
Droba: We are in this together, whether you are working in a gas station, grocery store, or as a doctor or nurse. These people are putting themselves in danger every minute they are at work. Have a heart. No one signed on for this.
Everyone working now is just as scared as (people not working) now. These people have families to go home to and are in the public eye so you don't have to be.
Respect their space, respect that it's as hard on them as it is you. And move on.