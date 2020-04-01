The Koochiching County Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response Team, which began with a state grant in 2016, was formed to assist those in Koochiching County who are experiencing a mental health crisis to help cope with that crisis and stay in their own home and community.
As the COVID-19 virus continues its spread, the team's director, Danielle Krasaway, and assistant director, Joe Krause answered a few questions posed by The Journal about the pandemic's impact to the service.
Q: Has the team "geared up" for an anticipated increase in need? How?
Team leaders: The state has allowed teams to obtain additional technology to be able to work remotely and limit face-to-face contact as much as possible. Currently, all team members that are taking shifts through the pandemic have their own computer as to limit contact with each other and clients. Each team member has been given their own Zoom account to utilize zoom instead of our traditional service delivery model of face-to-face in-person.
Q: Have you had more calls for response, and was it clear it was related to the pandemic?
Team leaders: Our call numbers have actually decreased with the onset of the pandemic. Historically, at this time of year, we average about four calls a week; currently we are averaging less than one call per week. Looking at data from our triage service, the calls just aren’t coming in. I (Joe) believe a cause could be that our major referral sources such as Rainy Lake Medical Center and Essentia Health Clinic have limited services, which in-turn limits the number of referrals from said organizations.
Q: When should the response team be contacted? Under what situations?
Team leaders: We are prepared to continue to offer our services for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. Individuals can contact the crisis team if they are experiencing thoughts or feelings that are not within their “normal” range. Crisis response team, or CRT, members are trained to help over-the-phone and our triage service also offers many over-the-phone options. We may not be able to meet face-to-face, but we can still help get an individual connected to resources and help stabilize the crisis.
Q: Who contacts you? The people in need of your services? Their family? Co-workers? Who is the service for?
Team leaders: Anyone can contact CRT with issues on behalf of an individual. CRT is voluntary service though, this means that the individual must be willing to utilize our services. CRT does not do “cold calls” and will not contact an individual without their consent. The service itself is for anyone currently located in Koochiching County. Residency does not matter in a crisis as long as the person is physically located in the county.
Q: How do people contact you?
Team leaders: Our 24/7/365 crisis triage line is open and is available by calling 211 or 1-800-442-8565
Q: Is there anything else people should know about the team related to the effects of the pandemic?
Team Leaders: Only that we have gone away from our traditional face-to-face service model and are conducting all of our visits either over-the-phone or videoconference via Zoom.