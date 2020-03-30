In an effort to dispel local rumors, and spread fact and truth about the COVID-19 pandemic, Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund answered questions posed by The Journal.
Q: We see very few people who appear ill in our community. Does that mean no one here is suspected of having COVID-19?
Hedlund: While we may not have any suspected cases of COVID-19 at this time, that does not mean it might not already be in our community.
Many people who contract the virus will have mild symptoms that will not require the care of a doctor and therefore will not seek testing. This is a common theme throughout the state and country. Therefore, the positive case numbers being reported are just a portion of the overall positive case numbers in the state and country. If more testing were able to be conducted, we would surely have more positive tests. We should all operate with the mindset that it is already in our community and our main objective is to mitigate its spread.
Q: We've heard that no one has tested positive for COVID 19 in Koochiching County. Do you know how many people in Koochiching County have been tested?
Hedlund: Every day, Minnesota Department of Health reports the number of overall tests and the number of positive tests. Due to data privacy laws, the overall number of tests taken are not broken down by county or facility. If a sample tests positive, MDH will report the county of residence, but does not publicly identify the resident, their address, or the facility where the test was taken.
Q: We've heard that there are local people in quarantine. Is that true, and what does that mean?
Hedlund: I believe people use the terms self-isolation and quarantine interchangeably, sometimes when they really have two different meanings.
I believe the individual was referring to voluntary self-isolation for 14 days as is recommended after returning from travel. Many people will be returning home in the next month and will be following the guidelines to self-isolate for 14 days.
We applaud and encourage this as a way to mitigate the spread of the virus. There should be no stigma attached to those who are in self-isolation as they are simply following best practices and doing their part to keep us all healthy. It does not mean they are sick, only that they are taking precautions.