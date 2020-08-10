The Koochiching County Relief Fund is a local grant program for small businesses and nonprofit organizations created as a result of money received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
About $200,000 is expected to be made available in grants up to $10,000 for small businesses, and up to $5,000 for nonprofits, to cover costs incurred from March 1 through Dec. 1 as a result of the pandemic. The money comes from a portion of the federal grant received by Koochiching County, International Falls, Ranier, Littlefork, Big Falls.
A committee will decide which applications to grant.
The following is listed on the Koochiching Economic Development Authority website, where applications for assistance for small businesses and non-profit organizations can be submitted.
Q: What expenses qualify?
A: To qualify, expenses must be necessary expenditures incurred due to business interruption due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 during the covered period of March 1, 2020, to Dec. 1, 2020.
Examples of eligible expenses:
- Meals/groceries assistance
- Transportation services to travel to medical, mental health or other essential appointments
- Housing assistance to prevent eviction and assist in preventing homelessness Other expenditures related to COVID-19, such as:
- Assistance for unforeseen financial costs for funerals and other emergency individual needs due to COVID-19
- Expenses for quarantining individuals
- Care for homeless populations provided to mitigate COVID-19 effects
- Increased worker’s compensation cost to the government due to the COVID-19 public health emergency
- Expenses from decommissioned equipment placed back into use or unplanned lease renewal in order to respond to the public health emergency to the extent expenses were previously unbudgeted
- Rents and utility costs during the period a business is closed to follow any stay-at-home order as required by Executive Order 20-04 and later clarified by Executive Order 20-08 or during a period of time the business opted to close for the safety of staff and customers
- Costs incurred during reopening process
- Expenses for compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures, including personal protective equipment and supplies, plexiglass barriers or other similar equipment and expenses reasonably necessary of the protection of public health and the health of others
- Cost of constructing either temporary (i.e. tents) or permanent outdoor facilities to allow service to customers with proper social distancing
- Signage – Acquisition of signage relating to the operation or the business or customer safety in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines
- Checkout counter modifications such as screens and buffers to allow for proper social distancing practices
- Indoor modifications – Costs associated with the reduction or seating or cordoning customer space in public spaces to comply with social distancing guidelines including the costs of storage facilities to store excess seating or other materials
- Personal Protective Equipment, Sanitation Stations – The cost to purchase masks, gloves, face shields or protective garments to protect against the spread of COVID-19
- Sanitation Supplies to clean equipment or furnishings as well as supplies necessary for proper hygiene of employees and customers
- Disinfection Equipment or Contracts needed to dispense the disinfection agents for safe operation of the business
- Costs for marketing of safe business practices
- Computer hardware necessary to support remote work by employees or upgrades to existing hardware to support e-commerce
- Costs associated with increased solid waste capacity as a result of COVID-19
Examples of ineligible expenses:
- Damages covered by insurance
- Workforce bonuses other than hazard pay or overtime
- Replacement of lost revenues, including property tax relief
- Severance pay or legal settlements
- Reimbursement to donors for donated items or services
- Payroll or benefits expenses for employees whose work duties are not substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency
- Expenses that have been or will be reimbursed under any federal program
- Charitable contributions or gifts
- Expenses incurred outside of the “covered period” (March 1, 2020 to Dec. 1, 2020)
Q: I need help filling out this application or I have a general question about the application process. Who should I contact?
A: Please contact the Koochiching Economic Development Authority (KEDA) at 218-283-8585 or keda@businessupnorth.com.
Q: I have received federal emergency funding through either the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), am I eligible to apply and receive Koochiching County Small Business Relief Funds?
A: Yes, but Koochiching County Small Business Relief funds must be used to cover different expenses over and above specific uses of federal funds.
Q: May fund payments be used to assist impacted property owners with the payment of their property taxes?
A: Fund payments may not be used for government revenue replacement, including the provision of assistance to meet tax obligations.
Q: Could fund payments be used for capital improvement projects that broadly provide potential economic development in a community?
A: In general, no. If capital improvement projects are not necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, then Fund payments may not be used for such projects.
Q: May recipients use fund payments to expand rural broadband capacity to assist with distance learning and telework?
A: Such expenditures would only be permissible if they are necessary for the public health emergency. The cost of projects that would not be expected to increase capacity to a significant extent until the need for distance learning and telework have passed due to this public health emergency would not be necessary due to the public health emergency and thus would not be eligible uses of Fund payments.
Q: Are costs associated with increased solid waste capacity an eligible use of payments from the Fund?
A: Yes, costs to address increase in solid waste as a result of the public health emergency, such as relates to the disposal of used personal protective equipment, would be an eligible expenditure.
Q: May fund payments be provided to non-profits for distribution to individuals in need of financial assistance, such as rent relief?
A: Yes, non-profits may be used to distribute assistance. Regardless of how the assistance is structured, the financial assistance provided would have to be related to COVID-19.