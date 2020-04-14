Robb Pastor, CEO at Rainy Lake Medical Center, and the facility's executive team, provided the following answers to The Journal's questions about preparedness to COVID-19:
Q: What is RLMC doing to prepare for more positive COVID-19 cases in Koochiching County?
RLMC: Executives at Rainy Lake Medical Center continue to work in conjunction with multiple regional partners to fine tune the details of our pandemic emergency response plan. Per state planning and recommendations from the State Health Care Coordination Center, arrangements have been made to ensure that Rainy Lake Medical Center patients requiring Intensive Care / Critical Care are stabilized and transferred to regional COVID-19 specific units that have physician and respiratory specialists, and all of the necessary equipment. These regional partners: Sanford Health, St Lukes, and Essentia are prepared to surge their capacity of ICU beds, while Rainy Lake Medical Center has made necessary preparations to surge for patients that are appropriate to keep at our facility level. This may also include acceptance of non-critical patients from our regional partners as well. We want our community to know that we are fully committed to your care and are collaborating on a large scale with multiple regional and state entities on a weekly (sometimes daily) basis to ensure that all of our patients have access to high quality care that meets their needs.
Q: Does the hospital have any ventilators?
RLMC: One-two anesthesia machines can be used as temporary ventilators.
Q: Is there an intensive care unit at the hospital?
RLMC: No.
Q: Is RLMC a COVID-19 testing site?
RLMC: Yes, although all tests are sent out. Typically, results are received in 48-72 hours.
Q: What rules do you want to reiterate to the public if they think they might have COVID-19?
RLMC: We continue to believe that the best strategy is to respect the social distancing guidelines. Please stay home, as much as possible. People who have questions and feel that they may need medical screening should reach out to Rainy Lake Medical Center at 283-5503 and request a coronavirus screening. Rainy Lake Medical Center has set up a phone triage system from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, where a nurse will be able to screen patients in order to determine what next steps are appropriate. After hours call 218-283-4481. A Rainy Lake Medical Center nurse is also available to screen patients over the phone if they feel they may need medical attention or have questions about their symptoms. Patients who may potentially be infected by COVID-19 will be directed to a separate entrance to the clinic and checked into their appointment by phone without entering the lobby/registration area.
Q: What other preparations can people know about?
RLMC: Information and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention change on a daily - or sometimes hourly - basis. We also continue to work with our local partners to ensure we’re supporting each other. RLMC also continues to secure additional equipment through multiple/alternative sources since there is a nationwide shortage. Our executive staff are also working around the clock to ensure that we have the most up to date information.
Q: Anything else you'd like to add?
RLMC: RLMC continues to enforce a “No Visitor” policy. All people entering the building, including employees, must have their temperature checked. Patients with respiratory symptoms are also required to wear a mask at all times. Continue to watch our Facebook page for updates as it is the quickest way to communicate with our community. We will also be communicating through The Journal and radio as well.