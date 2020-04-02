Teachers in Borderland, and across state and country, had two weeks to completely reorganize how they did their jobs.
When Gov. Tim Walz announced March 15 the closure of Minnesota's K-12 schools, a lot of adjustments needed to be made quickly.
“The last two weeks are kind of a blur as staff have overcome hurdle after hurdle of challenges that surfaced,” said Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover Monday. “I am so impressed with how staff have met the challenges of figuring out how to make this work as good as possible. Employees across the ranks stepped up to get tasks done and learn new technology that we were not familiar with to meet the demands of distance learning...My heart feels really good when I look at what has been accomplished in a short period of time.”
The governor's original order only closed schools for two weeks, but has since been extended through May 4. Now, school staff and students are working out distance learning routines that began Monday.
While figuring out how to teach students from afar, staff at Borderland schools have been developing opportunities to continue the learning that would have taken place in classrooms. And while each family adjusts differently, some are having difficulty even connecting.
Littlefork-Big Falls Superintendent Jamie Wendt said the biggest challenge has been connectivity for students due to low options for broadband internet. In an effort to offer a solution for students living in the Big Falls area, Paul Bunyan Communications in cooperation with the city of Big Falls and the Littlefork-Big Falls School district, installed and activated two free WiFi locations – one on the exterior of the Big Falls Community Building and another on the Big Falls Municipal Liquor Store.
The access points are designed for students and parents to be able to connect to the internet and communicate with their teachers and access course materials. Social distancing rules still apply, and access to the buildings is not required.
If anyone has any questions about the service contact Frank Hand at hand_f@isd362.k12.mn.us or 218-278-6614 extension 217.
“Thanks to Mr. Hand for making it happen,” Wendt said. “He has been working nonstop trying to provide access to those in need.”
Aside from connectivity issues, L-BF high school students have a slight advantage in the distance learning model since they've had their own devices and are familiar with a digital platform.
“Pre K-6 did not previously take their devices home so there may be a few learning curves at the elementary level,” Wendt said.
And while the new distance learning model may be ideal for some, many students need the conventional classroom.
“We already see students missing the structure and social interaction just after the eight-day planning period,” she said.
Falls public schools
Similar challenges are happening to students attending Falls High School and Falls Elementary School.
Grover said distance learning will not be as personable or as rich as classroom instruction.
“Surely it's going to be harder for many of the kids who don't have the support system that they have when they are in school,” he said.
In addition, there are areas harder to service than others. Special education, he said, can't be duplicated remotely. Special education staff have plans to provide distance learning, but again, it's different.
“The personal part is not the same and I feel so bad for what all students are missing,” the superintendent said. “The experiences in classes like welding and wood shop are not the same either, just not able to do the hands-on learning that could have taken place.”
Available support
Things changed quickly and likely caused stress among parents, too. Both superintendents reiterated their support is available.
“We are all learning and working through this process,” Grover said. “I think it is important that students get in a routine and have a schedule. They can't sit and do school work for eight hours, so schedule in breaks. Get them up and active before coming back to put in another shift. It is important to chip away at the work and reach out to teachers when you need help. Staff are working and want to be a resource so I encourage students to use them... Try not to let this add stress, do the best you can and prioritize what you feel is most important.”
Wendt agreed, adding what parents are doing is not home schooling.
“The school is still here to support you providing licensed teachers that are available daily and creating lessons to support the educational process,” she said. “Everybody feels the stress of change, but try not to pass that on to your children. Keep involved with and encourage your child to show you what they are doing during this new distance learning opportunity. I highly encourage you to reach out to your child's teacher if you are feeling overwhelmed... Although this was a fast and difficult change for some, the school and it's employees are working hard to provide the best education possible as the people at L-BF truly care about your child's success in this endeavor.”