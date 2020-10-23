An emergency rail crossing repair will take place early Monday on Highway 217 in Ray.
The Canadian National Railway crossing is located on Highway 217 at 0.33 miles west of Highway 53 in Ray. The closure will be signed beginning at 7 a.m. and is expected to last four to five hours.
Westbound traffic can use Highway 53 North to County 29 South to meet back with Highway 217. Eastbound traffic can use County Highway 29 North to Highway 53 South.
