Based on current conditions and spring forecasts, the flow this spring of Rainy Lake at the International Falls dam will be controlled using the standard rule curve.
The Water Levels Committee of the International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board met March 3 and determined current and forecast conditions do not support the use of the high flood risk rule curve at this time, the committee reported.
Engineering advisers provided the committee a summary of basin conditions and seasonal forecast information, and the invited representatives of basin interests during the March 3 Pre-Spring Engagement Webinar.
The Water Levels Committee made its decision based on the following information:
Current conditions
- Base flow conditions are lower than normal for this time of year.
- To date, overall average winter temperatures are warmer than 2020, and much warmer than 2014 when significant high-water levels were experienced in the basin.
- The accumulated snowpack is lower than normal and fall in the 20 to 40 percentile range based on historic records.
- Overall, the past winter has been mild when measured by the accumulated snow and severity of cold weather.
Forecasted conditions
- Current projections of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) in the Pacific Ocean show a 60 percent chance of a neutral condition.
- Historic data since 1970 show that high water years occur most often when La Niña conditions are present and are less likely during neutral conditions.
- The current NOAA long-term forecasts of temperature show equal probabilities of low, normal or high temperature through March, April, and May.
- The current NOAA long-term forecast of precipitation shows a 30 percent chance above normal precipitation through March, April, and May.
Feedback
Feedback from basin interests is consistent with the information provided by the Water Levels Committee at the pre-spring engagement.
- Ice thickness on the lakes this winter is much less than in a normal winter.
- The snowpack is disappearing.
- A conservative approach to releases out of Namakan and Rainy Lakes would be prudent given the current conditions.