There have been NO positive cases for the virus in Koochiching County. Rest assured that our communities will be notified IF there are any confirmed cases.
There’s a specific criteria for who can be tested. All samples taken by RLMC are sent to Minnesota Department of Health as is other healthcare facilities in Minn. We’re taking necessary precautions as we’re briefed by MDH, Minnesota Hospital Association, and the CDC on a daily basis.
We’re committed to ensuring the safety of all our staff, as well as our patients, and will continue to implement measures based on current CDC and MDH recommendations. The CDC has a page on their website with valuable information about the virus, prevention and symptoms. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html
RLMC is being proactive by limiting hospital patient visits to two immediate family members and no children under 16. As the information on COVID-109 evolves we’re going to initiate some additional prevention measures:
- Our clinics will now ask patients to refrain from bringing other people with them to their visits. In the event that this is not possible, clinic patients will be limited to only having one person with them.
- No children under the age of 16 will be allowed to come to the clinic, unless they are the “patient.” We’re going to ask that our patients refrain from bringing other siblings to ensure minimum exposure for all.
- We’re going to start to segregate people in the waiting areas of the clinic – there will be a section for people who are symptomatic, or are ill at the time, and a section for patients who are here for rechecks or other reasons.
- We’re also going to postpone annual wellness visits and other routine services such as sleep studies.
