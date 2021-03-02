The federal REAL ID full enforcement deadline is less than eight months away, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) wants Minnesotans to know their options, so they’re prepared on Oct. 1 this year.
Beginning Oct. 1, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead, they will need one of three options:
1. A passport or passport card.
2. A REAL ID.
3. An enhanced driver’s license or ID.
The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) lists several other less-common forms of identification that are also acceptable for federal purposes.
Those who aren’t sure which license type is right for them can use the online Help Me Choose a License/ID Type tool at drive.mn.gov.
“Minnesotans who already have a passport or passport card have what they need to fly or enter federal facilities now and after Oct. 1, 2021,” Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “Those who don’t plan on flying this year may choose to wait and apply for a REAL ID at a later time. The important thing to know is there are options, and we want to make sure Minnesotans are informed and prepared.”
Apply for a REAL ID
A REAL ID is optional. Minnesotans may apply for a REAL ID when they renew their license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID early for an additional fee.
Those who choose to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card are strongly encouraged to pre-apply online at drive.mn.gov before completing the application process in person at a DVS exam station, deputy registrar or driver’s license office.
Federal and Minnesota laws require a person submit their original required documents, pass a vision screening and have a new photo taken to complete their application.
Pre-applying online at drive.mn.gov is the best way to make sure applicants have everything they need before they visit a driver’s license office. This feature allows Minnesotans to enter a significant portion of their application online, reducing the time they spend in the office. It also lists the required documents for each license type so applicants can have all necessary documents ready when they visit their local office.
Renew Early
Any eligible Minnesotan can apply for a REAL ID now, but there is a fee in addition to the standard cost of the license or ID card. It depends on how early you renew.
- $2 for a renewal up to 17 months before expiration
- $4 for a renewal 18-29 months before expiration
- $6 for a renewal more than 29 months before expiration
When renewing early, four years will be added to the license or ID card’s original expiration date, so while an early renewal will cost a little more, the license or ID card will be valid for a longer period of time. The early renewal option is only for those who renewed their Minnesota driver’s license or ID card before REAL IDs were available on Oct. 1, 2018. Their licenses must also expire after the full enforcement date of Oct. 1, 2021.
REAL ID Resources
DPS-DVS has a variety of resources online at REALID.dps.mn.gov. The latest resources include an updated video outlining what Minnesotans need to do to be REAL ID ready by Oct. 1, 2021. The video is also available with Hmong, Spanish and Somali captioning.