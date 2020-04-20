Minnesota has one of the lowest COVID-19 virus infection rates in the nation because its residents are following Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order, practicing good hand washing, and maintaining a safe social distance from one another, the region's top infectious disease doctors and other health leaders agreed Thursday.
That success, they said, should give Minnesotans resolve to continue following the governor's orders.
To help inform and educate the public about the pandemic, the following officials met online Thursday with reporters to answer their questions, and provide status updates about the pandemic and its expected surge and peak: Dr. Jon Pryor, president of Essentia Health’s East Market; Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s; Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, infectious disease physician at Essentia Health; Dr. Andrew Thompson, infectious disease physician at St. Luke’s; and Hilde Perala, security and emergency preparedness director at Essentia Health.
Pryor said the state's infection rates are among the lowest "because we tend to be rule followers in Minnesota," and are following Walz's order.
"I think it was great decision and it is responsible for why we're are at that rate today," he said. "I am proud of how we have responded in Minnesota."
Prabhu added that social distancing is the key, and said northern Minnesota's lower population density is also playing a role in the region enjoying lower numbers than in metro areas.
Opening economy
Pryor acknowledged the idea businesses being closed has become a polarizing issue, and is affecting the economy.
Officials from both facilities said they are carefully conserving staff, by targeted layoffs, and personal protective equipment because "We know in the very near future, it will be all hands on deck," Van Deelen said.
Van Deelen said as the state's testing capacity increases, more people will be identified who need to be kept away from others to keep from spreading the virus.
"At that time the state may be able to do targeted opening of the economy, that would be important and and impactful," he said. "But we are not ready to open everything. We will, I am afraid, experience a significant increase in the disease if we do that."
Pryor agreed, saying the decision on what to open when "needs be made on data and science, exactly what Gov. Walz is trying to do. Everyone wants the economy to improve and get back to some sort of normalcy. We all crave for that, but to do it too soon will lead to worsening of the peak with more people infected, more people dying, and end up with potentially a second or even third wave. We need to do it with great care. And more testing, contact tracing, and sequestering people who are positive, will help us get there."
Surge, peak
The time frame for an anticipated surge, and then peak, of the number of people testing positive for the virus changes, as more is known about other state's experiences, and whether people continue to practice social distancing, they said.
Thompson said officials continue to input data into models to try to better understand when those levels may be reached. A model that includes the most regional data indicates a surge would happen in June or July, "partly because we've done a good job of social distancing, which delayed the surge and potentially can reduce the peak."
Pryor agreed, saying the peak could be sometime in the summer, but with additional data, the surge and peak time frames change frequently and is truly unknown.
Testing
Van Deelen said he'd just that day participated in a statewide call that made it clear there is a lot of confusion on multiple levels about testing.
"We are still challenged in the state of Minnesota with regards to testing capacity," he said. "The good news is we are able to do some more testing, can do testing on site at St. Luke's, and also use two reference labs to send samples to."
However, he said the facilities are limited by the available test kits, the swabs used to sample the virus, and the media needed to preserve the swab with the virus to be tested in the kits.
And, he said, as testing increases, the capacity at St. Luke's and its reference labs diminish.
"We can test, but we wish had a whole lot more capacity to test," he said.
Thompson said more groups of people are being tested, based on recently revised guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health. "But again, we are limited by supplies. We have the ability to test, but it's just a matter of having a lab that can run those tests and result them to us," he said.
Walz has suggested the state needs to test about 5,000 people each day to get a clearer idea of how many people, including those who may not show any symptoms, are infected.
Prabhu said St. Luke's and Essentia are a part of a group sponsored by the state and discussing who should be tested and surveilled.
Once the facilities can test the eight priority groups - those hospitalized; health care workers; over age 65; work in congregate settings, etc. - they could begin testing others, but would need reassurance that there would be adequate testing supplies, he said.
Mayo Clinic officials say they now have the capacity to test 1,200 Minnesotans per day.
"It's more about the supply chain," Prabhu said.
Thompson said 5,000 tests a day is an arbitrary number, and a good goal.
"But it implies a lot of other things. Because we can test, we have to take action on those results," he said. "So we want to be able to diagnose people with active disease and exclude them from contact...
"It's a worthy goal to increase the amount of testing, but it also requires further action and further understanding."