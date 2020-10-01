Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL – International Falls) encourages northern Minnesota residents to take advantage free COVID-19 testing next Tuesday in Ely at the Ely Public Works Facility from noon to 6 p.m.
At the event, sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and St. Louis County Public Health, testing will be available for everyone in the region – with or without symptoms – and no insurance or identification is required.
"We’re experiencing too many new COVID-19 cases in the Northland, and testing is a critical component of our strategy to effectively reduce its spread across our region and communities,” Ecklund said in a news release. “With the testing being absolutely free, I hope many folks will attend this event, even if they may not have symptoms, to help protect themselves, their family, and their neighbors.”
For convenience and to minimize wait times, attendees are asked to preregister at primarybio.com/r/saintlouis. Anyone who is unable to sign up online, or who needs a translator, can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance. Free transportation is also available for area residents in need by calling 218-741-7380.
MDH has a video available on its YouTube channel to prepare attendees for what they can expect when the test takes place. During this event, testing will be conducted in a drive-thru manner, and those being tested won’t need to leave their vehicles. Results can be expected in just a few days. More information can be found at MDH’s COVID-19 Community Testing Page.
WHAT: Free COVID-19 Testing Event
WHEN: Tuesday, October 6, noon to 6 p.m.
WHERE: St. Louis County/Ely Public Works Facility, 2210 East Sheridan St, Ely
WHO: Minnesota Department of Health, St. Louis County Public Health