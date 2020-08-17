As temperatures begin to dip, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reminds people that newly installed residential heating systems that burn wood in Minnesota must meet new federal emission standards for wood smoke.
The requirements have been in effect since last spring.
Environmental Protection Agency adopted regulations for wood-burning appliances in 2015 that gave manufacturers five years to bring to market devices certified to meet those standards. The standards had two “steps”— an initial standard for 2015 and a tighter one that took effect in May.
With the 2020 standard now in effect, new wood stoves that are not 2020 certified can no longer be sold or installed in Minnesota. The standards don’t affect fireplaces or wood heating systems already in use.
Here are some things about the EPA standards that are important to know:
- In Minnesota, only 2020-certified units can be advertised, offered for sale, sold, or installed. If a dealer is offering to sell you a pre-2020 stove that isn’t certified, they are in violation of the law.
- Permanent labels. Once a manufacturer's model line is 2020 certified, each unit must have an approved, permanent label affixed. The labels must be visible when installed.
You may have heard that EPA is proposing to delay enforcement of these requirements while they debate proposals to relax the compliance deadline. Be advised, though, that Minnesota has its own state law requiring compliance with the new emission standards. Regardless of what EPA does, Minnesota’s compliance deadline for 2020 certification will not change.
This has caused some confusion in the industry, with some dealers apparently believing they can continue to sell non-2020 certified stoves until EPA sorts it out. They cannot. All wood burning appliances sold in Minnesota since May of this year must be 2020 certified.
For more information about EPA’s standards, check out EPA’s Burn Wise webpage, or the MPCA’s website.