Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit has declared a Respiratory Outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care.
All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities are cancelled until further notice. Visitors are restricted to immediate family members and caregivers only.
Riverside is once again urging people to stay at home and refrain from visiting loved ones in the hospital or long-term care residents when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections, especially to the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems.
The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:
- Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;
- Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette, including sneezing/couching into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow;
- Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; and
- Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.
Family members are asked to restrict their visits to the resident’s room (please do not be visiting in common areas) and refrain from visiting other residents who are not immediate family while at Rainycrest.