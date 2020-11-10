New restrictions to limit social gatherings, celebrations and receptions, and bars and restaurants take effect Friday and are targeting three of the most significant sources of COVID-19 outbreaks across the state.
Kathy LaFrance, Koochiching County Health and Human Services director, said Tuesday she believes the restrictions will have an influence on the number of COVID-19 cases, should people want to help in the effort.
"As we all know, the numbers are increasing dramatically and the hospitals within Minnesota are now feeling impact of those rising numbers," she said. "Of course, this is going to still be up to the people who must follow the recommendations."
The restrictions come as a result of analyzing test results and contact tracing data to understand how the virus is spreading throughout the state, Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday, when he announced the new restrictions.
It also comes after a week of record-setting highs in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19. Minnesota’s neighboring states have the highest infection rates in the nation. Minnesota’s case positivity rate is above 10 percent, twice the level at which COVID-19 spread is considered controllable.
Data collected show that the virus is being disproportionately spread by younger adults between the ages of 18-35. Because of this, social settings which attract a younger crowd are the most significant sources of COVID-19 spread in the state. In fact, said Walz, more than 70 percent of COVID-19 outbreaks in Minnesota, from June to November, have a direct link back to weddings, private social gatherings, and late nights at bars and restaurants.
"The highest impact from community spread is within the 18-34 year old age group," LaFrance said. "They have to follow through with the guidance."
Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Tony Chesak said in a statement that punishing those who are complying is unfair and destructive to the economic livelihood of thousands.
“Unfairly singling out every bar and every restaurant in Minnesota is not a scalpel – it’s a hatchet targeting one of Minnesota’s hardest hit industries this year. Bars and restaurants are only affiliated with 2 percent of the cases, but these new blanket rules across the state will cause more businesses to close, leaving more people unemployed and unable to support their families. We have yet to see real empirical data from state leaders showing how these regulations could help.”
The governor said in order to make effective decisions to control the spread of COVID-19, health officials need to understand who, when, and where this virus is spreading.
On Monday, the governor also announced a significant expansion in barrier-free testing across the state to help control the spread of COVID-19.
LaFrance said the addition of the free COVID-19 testing sites around the state over the next two weeks will also help to identify symptomatic and asymptomatic folks so that they can isolate and curb the spread.
"This testing will be free and available to anyone whether symptomatic or not," she said. "This is a great addition to our fight against the virus. Statistics show that these are the things that are most effective and if people will follow the guidance, we could keep our kids in school and our businesses open."
“Most young people are taking great precautions to protect themselves and their community,” the governor said. “Most bars and restaurants have done a great job responding to the pandemic and keeping their customers and employees safe. But this virus is spreading like wildfire, and every gathering place is now more dangerous than it was a month ago.”
Businesses, hospitals
Walz also Tuesday announced $10 million in funding to support small businesses affected by the pandemic. The funding will support an additional 1,000 businesses that have applied for the grant program. It supplements hundreds of millions of dollars in small business support that Minnesota has allocated since the beginning of the pandemic.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the governor asked Minnesotans to help slow the spread of the virus as hospitals built up capacity to ensure they could care for everyone who falls ill.
Walz said Tuesday that extra capacity is now being put to the test as the virus spreads quickly across the state, region, and country. More people are getting sick, including health care workers, which is impacting hospitals’ ability to provide care even when there are enough actual hospital beds. These factors have caused hospital bed capacity to hover above 95 percent in many areas, he said.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve asked Minnesotans to make unprecedented sacrifices for the greater good. And they’ve done it. Because when times are tough, Minnesotans pull together,” said Walz. “Each step of the way, we’ve followed the best data available. These targeted, science-based actions will help get the spread of the virus under control so that we can care for those who fall ill, get our kids in the classroom, keep our businesses open, and get back to the activities we love.”
Officials react
Minnesota is at a critical juncture in the pandemic, and if we don’t take action now we will be overwhelmed and facing the tragic scenario seen in neighboring states, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) and a newly appointed member of President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board.
“Minnesotans need to be aware that overwhelmed health care systems will result in a catastrophic impact from a public health standpoint and also from an economic and social standpoint," he said.
“Minnesota is in a dangerous phase of the pandemic with a dramatic jump in new cases,” said Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We’ve seen in other states how bad things can get when you have this kind of growth, and that’s why it’s critical that we take the right actions now to slow the spread of this disease. These focused actions taken by Gov. Walz are designed to address some of the hottest of the hot spots we’ve seen and reduce the burden on our health care system and the heroes providing care to all of us.”
Executive Order 20-96 will have the full force and effect of law upon the approval of the Executive Council, which is made up of Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and state Auditor Julie Blaha.