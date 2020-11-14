Rainy Lake Medical Center patients needing a COVID-19 test will no longer get swabbed in the hospital parking lot.
Instead, starting Monday, patients will report to the former Top 10 Video building, located at 1229 Third Street, by appointment only. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
RLMC CEO Robb Pastor said protocol to receive a test remains the same, and walk-ins will not be accepted. Once patients arrive at the site for their scheduled test, they will be given instructions on how to proceed before entering the building.
Call 218-598-5158 for an appointment.
More to come on this story and other information at RLMC. Check back later for more details.