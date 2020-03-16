Rainy Lake Medical Center officials today announced steps the facility is taking to help control the spread of COVID-19.
RLMS staff is working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health, as well as the Centers for Disease Control. Medical and administrative staff are also meeting multiple times daily to ensure that we're implementing additional preventative measures for our patients and staff.
All surgeries and outpatient procedures scheduled for this week will continue, as scheduled. However, patients have the option of to reschedule. All elective, non-diagnostic and non-urgent surgeries after March 20, will be suspended until further notice.
Rainy Lake Medical Center will also no longer allow any visitors. There will be exceptions for "patient family members under special circumstances" such as critically ill patients, parents of minors and end-of- life patients. Any exception must be approved by the medical health care team. RLMC made this difficult decision because the priority continues to be the safety of our community, patients and staff.
At this time, COVID-19 testing is not done onsite. Swabs have to be obtained and then sent to the MDH lab for results. Testing also continues to be limited to patients who present with the following criteria:
- Fever
- Traveled outside the area
- Cough
- And no other explainable cause
If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, your first step should be to call the State of Minnesota COVID-19 Hotline at 651-201-3920. If you need immediate medical attention, call 911.
RLMC will also continue to provide updates through their Facebook page and will be communicating information with The Journal as it comes in. Staff urges the community to continue to follow the recommended safety measures at CDC.org to prevent spreading.