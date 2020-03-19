Spring commencement at Rainy River Community College and other Minnesota State colleges and universities has been canceled.
RRCC Provost Roxanne Kelly, who annually highlights that graduation is the best day of the year, said the college’s overarching goals are to safeguard the health, safety, and well-being of faculty, staff and students; and to enable students to complete the spring semester and progress toward their educational goals.
“Given that, Rainy River, as part of MinnState, is, unfortunately, cancelling the in-person commencement ceremony,” Kelly said. “We know that students, families, faculty and staff all look forward to this celebration. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are not able to celebrate in our usual fashion. It is still the very best day of the year and we are doing everything in our power to get the students to that finish line. Our faculty are working on alternative modes of delivery – online primarily. We will be taking all the steps necessary to keep our staff, faculty and students safe and healthy. One student who is leaving for home today said it best, ‘ It wasn’t supposed to end this way’. He is right.”
For more information go to: https://www.rainyriver.edu/college-services/campus-health-safety/coronavirus-disease-covid-19