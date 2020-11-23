Rainy River Community College staff are urging students to take advantage of COVID-19 testing opportunities to help protect themselves, their family, friends and community this holiday season.
If students are traveling over the holiday break, college staff encourages students to not return to campus, and finish their classes virtually. If students do choose to return to International Falls, RRCC staff strongly recommends to self-quarantine for at least 10 days and for students to limit their social interactions, only travel for necessities and refrain from comping to campus if absolutely necessary.
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health caution of possible spread of the virus as young people visit family and friends for Thanksgiving. Gatherings pose a serious risk, and MDH officials also urge all college students to get tested prior to the holiday or other opportunities to gather.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a significant expansion in COVID-19 testing. All testing will be free and available to any student who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and it will not require insurance. Location options for RRCC students include at-home COVID-19 saliva testing for any person who believes they need to be tested, with or without symptoms, at no cost, Essentia Health – International Falls Clinic (cost may depend on insurance) or Rainy Lake Medical Center (cost may depend on insurance).
“I ask that we each continue the hard work of social distancing by following the most updated guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) – which suggests that people should not gather with others from outside their current household in the coming weeks, including for the Thanksgiving holiday," said Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra. "Doing so will keep you safe, keep your families, friends, coworkers, and classmates safe, and will allow all of us to successfully complete this semester.”
RRCC staff continue to encourage everyone to remain vigilant about washing hands, wearing a mask, limiting contact with others, continue to social distancing, both on and off campus and make smart choices, when students have to travel for the holidays, limiting social interactions with the people outside of their circle.
"A strength of RRCC is the one-on-one service that we are able to provide to our students. COVID has made that more difficult but due to planning, implementing necessary precautions and student, faculty and staff compliance we have created a relatively COVID-free space," said RRCC Director of Operations Brad Krasaway. "If individuals decide to socialize outside of their current circles, they should quarantine and get tested, or preferably, remain off campus until January. We cannot increase the risk of exposure to COVID because it threatens our ability to serve students.”
RRCC continues to require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear facemasks/coverings at all times on campus in public settings. Everyone must complete a COVID-19 self-assessment before coming to campus. The link is available at https://bit.ly/3ab7vOt.