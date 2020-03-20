Rainy River Community College officials released the following statement Friday morning:
Rainy River Community College and other Minnesota State colleges and universities are closely monitoring the developing situation related to COVID-19 and are committed to taking steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our faculty, our staff, and our students.
All spring semester courses have been suspended through March 27. Classes will resume on Monday, March 30 using alternative modes of delivery such as online.
There will be no face-to-face classes through the end of the semester. Limited staff will be available on campus beginning March 23. RRCC is not closed, but request that the public only visits campus if absolutely necessary.
The campus will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but only two doors will remain open, Door No. 1 (the main rotunda entrance) and Door No. 5 (the CareerForce entrance).
Please note the following updates:
- Students will be contacted by their instructors and/or advisers for specific details on course delivery methods before classes resume. Registration for summer and fall classes is ongoing and can be done online. advisers are available to assist students. Call 218-285-7722 or contact an adviser directly; Amy Amundsen (Amy.Amundsen@rainyriver.edu or 218-285-2226), Brad Krasaway (Brad.Krasaway@rainyriver.edu or 218-285-2208) or Stephanie Turban (Stephanie.Turban@rainyriver.edu or 218-285-2242.
- Rainy Hall is still open, but staff is encouraging students to not return to campus unless the student is experiencing a housing hardship.
- The spring sports season has been cancelled by the NJCAA. For RRCC specifically, this includes softball and baseball.
- Minnesota State announced this week that in-person graduation ceremonies at all colleges will not be held.
RRCC Faculty and Staff understand this is a challenging and difficult time for students. Faculty and staff remain committed to helping students succeed and graduate in May. Even though students are not physically on campus, they are still at the front of the faculty’s and staff’s minds.
The situation is evolving rapidly and information is changing quickly. The most updated information can be found on our website at http://bit.ly/2U7ePTA. In addition, information can be found through the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).