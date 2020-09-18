While Rainy River Community College has no reported COVID-19 cases, the campus is prepared to keep students, parents and the community informed of any confirmed cases on campus.
RRCC will publicly report known COVID-19 cases if there are cases to report through the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard displays the number of known COVID-19 cases among students and employees at each of the system’s Colleges and Universities. RRCC is a member of the Northeast Higher Education District which includes Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College and Vermilion Community College. None of the NHED campuses have reported any positive COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 17.
“We are pleased that there have not been any COVID-19 cases in the first four weeks of classes," said RRCC Director of Operations, Brad Krasaway. "However, we remain diligent and will continue to keep the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community, priority number one.”
Across all 54 Minnesota State campuses, there have been at least 493 known student cases and 42 employee cases. The dashboard also shares the number of people at each campus who have taken the health assessment survey, which is required before anyone can enter a campus building.
Campuses report their weekly numbers to the Minnesota State System Office on Wednesdays, and then the dashboard will be updated every Friday. The Minnesota State dashboard can be found on the RRCC website at https://bit.ly/3iKlb6o.
