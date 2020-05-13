An F-16 flyover salutes heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 Wednesday in International Falls.
The 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth partnered with the 133rd Airlift Wing in Minneapolis earlier this week to accomplish fly-overs of 31 hospitals and facilities along the Mississippi River Corridor and in the Twin Cities metro, said a spokesperson for the 148th Fighter Wing.
The flyovers are intended to recognize frontline workers, and demonstrate the Department of Air Force’s and Air National Guard’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response. The flyovers are also intended to lift morale in cities across America due to the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.