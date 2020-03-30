The local, regional and national efforts of the Salvation Army will continue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Capt. Karla Salsbury.
That's why $500,000 in match dollars provided to the Salvation Army North division from multiple sources is so important now, say Salvation Army officials. All donations made to The Salvation Army at www.salvationarmynorth.org will have twice the impact and help twice as many people.
"The matching funds... are important to the community because they will enable us to continue to provide emergency services, not just during this crisis, but throughout the year, as well," Salsbury said. "This is a unique time for all of us, and people who aren’t typically in need of help may find themselves having to ask for it now due to businesses shutting down and work hours being cut during the COVID-19 crisis. We want to be able to help people during the crisis, and beyond."
With this match opportunity, all donations that received up to $500,000 will automatically be matched, allowing the organization to help even more people during the crisis, said Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “Because more people are being furloughed or laid off from their jobs, we’re now seeing increased demand for help, which creates added strain on our available resources,” Richardson said. “But thanks to this donation match, we remain committed to serving as many people as possible, in the safest way possible, now and well into the future.”
Falls services
The International Falls Salvation Army continues to offer its full range of services, by appointment, throughout the pandemic.
Those requiring assistance may call the office during regular hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
The assistance includes emergency food assistance, utility assistance, emergency lodging, and rent assistance, on a case-by-case basis.
For now, only Salvation Army church activities, including Sunday school, Sunday morning worship, women’s ministries, and weekday Bible study, have been suspended in an effort to keep members safe and healthy, and to keep the facility clean and sanitized for those coming for assistance, Salsbury said.
With school closed, and seniors advised to stay in, the Salvation Army has
food bags available for families with school children, as well as for seniors. It also has volunteers available to deliver food bags to the homes of seniors, as needed. The bags are available by calling the office at 218-283-3394 during regular office hours.