For those looking for a good reason to get out of your house while helping others at the same time, The Salvation Army has announced its “Virtual Walk For Good” event to be held this weekend.
From today through Sunday, the Virtual Walk for Good is a one-mile walk through a participant’s own neighborhood to benefit The Salvation Army’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The public’s participation will help The Salvation Army provide food and care for people struggling during this unprecedented crisis. This family-friendly event is a fun and easy way to be outside, get some exercise, and help people in need.
Furthermore, all registrant donations up to $25,000 will be matched by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, so that each walker’s contribution will help twice as many people.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve had to cancel a number of our regular events, and we wanted to create an opportunity that would be both fun and safe for participants,” said Brian Molohon, executive director of development. “The Virtual Walk For Good gives families an opportunity to not only get out of the house for a little while, but also help raise important funds for people who are in dire need of help right now.”
Walkers can register by visiting www.SalvationArmyNorth.org/walk. Participants pledge to walk at least one mile in their neighborhood while maintaining safe social distancing, anytime during the weekend of April 24-26. Registration is just $25 per person—that’s enough money to provide groceries for one person for one week. Fundraising pages can also be set up, and the top fundraiser will win a $500 grocery gift card, courtesy of Cub Foods. Other top fundraisers will also win autographed items from Minnesota Vikings players and additional Cub gift cards.
“The Virtual Walk For Good will help fund Salvation Army food programs and basic care services throughout Minnesota and North Dakota,” Molohon said. “Program funding has been strained due to skyrocketing demand for help during the COVID-19 crisis, and the money raised will go directly to provide food distributions and housing assistance in our communities.”
To register for the Virtual Walk For Good, visit www.SalvationArmyNorth.org/walk. To learn more about The Salvation Army Northern Division response to the COVID-19 crisis, visit SalvationArmyNorth.org/covid19.