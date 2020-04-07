Sanford Health and its Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society are requiring caregivers and providers to wear surgical face masks at all times while in clinic and care settings, the health care systems said in a news release Monday.
Both entities currently have an adequate stock of surgical masks for caregivers, but are following conservation measures to ensure a long-term supply ahead of an expected increase in COVID-19 cases, they said in the news release.
Providers can wear surgical masks for five days or five shifts if they are in good condition. Due to the nature of this rapidly evolving public health crisis, universal masking may be re-evaluated as supply availability and logistics change.
Sanford and the Good Samaritan Society are intensifying infection control measures to protect patients, residents and health care staff during this rapidly evolving and widespread COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our knowledge regarding COVID-19 is rapidly expanding,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer of Sanford Health. “This allows us the opportunity to update personal protective equipment policies to incorporate the best evidence. This proactive action will help minimize virus transmission from people who may carry COVID-19 but aren’t showing symptoms.”
The new requirements apply to Sanford Health providers working in inpatient units, ambulatory clinics and procedural areas and all Good Samaritan Society caregivers who work in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, home health and hospice.
Providers caring for presumed or known positive COVID-19 patients will continue to wear N95 respirators or PAPRs.
“The universal masking strategy for caregivers is not a panacea,” Suttle said. “It must be accompanied by reuse of surgical facemasks and face shields, meticulous hand hygiene, proper mask use and strict avoidance of touching the mask to reduce the risk of contamination.”
Staff assistance
Last week, the health system announced a support program to its 50,000 employees across the nation that will offer a one-time bonus payment to all full-time hourly employees and cover their health insurance for the next three months.
Full-time hourly ,non-exempt, employees will receive a $300 bonus on their mid-April paychecks. A $150 bonus will be given to part-time employees. PRN employees will receive $50 addition on their paychecks. Sanford will also cover health insurance premiums through the months of April, May and June for all full-time hourly employees who have coverage through the Sanford Health Plan. All 50,000 Sanford employees also will have flexible use of paid time off and access to Sanford’s employee crisis fund, which provides financial support to employees who experience sudden, emergent and catastrophic financial difficulties.
Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, offers integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D, the organization includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries.