Local law enforcement are releasing little information now about an incident that unfolded early Saturday evening that apparently left one person injured and under arrest, and several vehicles damaged in International Falls.
Falls Police Capt. Mike Kostiuk confirmed this morning the incident occurred in the city, the suspect was apprehended, and Koochiching County Attorney Jeff Nagloski is reviewing the details.
Photos and bystander accounts show a pickup being forcibly stopped by a county Sheriff's Office patrol pickup and a Falls Police Department SUV squad on Highway 11-71, just west of Super One grocery.
Police stopped traffic on the highway as the occupant appeared to be taken from the vehicle and placed in an ambulance.
It's reported an unoccupied vehicle parked elsewhere was also damaged in the incident.