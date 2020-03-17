As of Tuesday, results were not yet available of a staff member at Independent School District No. 361 who was tested for COVID-19.
While Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday ordered public schools closed effective Wednesday through March 27, Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover said the Falls district is in a "slightly different position than some other districts in the state."
"We currently have one staff member that has undergone testing and is quarantined until the results come back," Grover said.
The name of the staff member was not released, but Grover told The Journal if the individual were to test positive, the Minnesota Department of Health would come in and do the investigation on who would need to be quarantined.
School staff met Tuesday to develop a plan for meals and childcare during the school closure.
Students living within the ISD No. 361 district can receive one breakfast and one lunch each day. Students' names will need to be provided. Students who qualify for free and reduced will receive meals at no charge. Paid participants will be billed as usual.
Because there was no school scheduled for Friday, there will be no meals on that day.
Meals can be picked up at door No. 7 – a back door at Falls High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food drop-off is available for people with transportation needs.
To arrange for meals, email foodservice@isd361 before 10 a.m., or call 218-283-2571 extension 1102. When contacting via email include:
- pickup or delivery
- phone number
- food allergies
- names of students
In addition, students living within the district who have parents or guardians working in fields of health care, emergency services or law enforcement can receive child care for children ages 12 and under.
To arrange for care, parents or guardians need to call 218-283-2571 extension 1230, or email childcare@isd361.org.
School officials will need verification of workplace including an ID badge, paystub, verification of employment letter, etc.
Additional and future information is available at www.isd.org under “Latest Headlines.”
Littlefork-Big Falls
L-BF students were in session until Wednesday following the governor's announcement Sunday.
Similar meal and child care services are also available, and parents will need to fill out surveys to take advantage of services.
“Our schools will provide childcare for eligible children of emergency workers during normal calendar scheduled school days (from) 8:10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.,” officials said in a statement. “Transportation to and from school will be provided. Pickup and drop-off times will vary from normal school day operations and will be determined as needed.”
The survey can be found on the district's Facebook page, Littlefork-Big Falls School District, and the district's website, http://www.isd362.k12.mn.us/
A meal survey is also available on the Facebook page and website.
Indus
A post on the Indus School-Birchdale MN Facebook page said during the school closure, the school will provide both breakfast and lunch to those students who wish to participate with a meal delivery.
A form on the Facebook page must be filled out and returned to the Indus School office if students will participate in the service, which is effective March 23.
St. Thomas School
St. Thomas School also closed Wednesday, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.