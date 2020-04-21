As the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths rises across Minnesota, state and volunteer agencies continue working together to address issues like food shelf staffing, feeding school-age children and collecting plasma to help treat critically ill patients.
State officials continue to support vulnerable populations
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) remains fully activated and staffed either physically or virtually by all state agencies and several volunteer organizations.
- Officials in the SEOC are working with the Department of Human Services, private sector partners and volunteers to maintain food shelf staffing.
- The SEOC continues to work with the Minnesota Department of Health on testing in Nobles County. The focus is on a pork producing plant in Worthington that has seen cases of COVID-19.
- SEOC officials are supporting planning for COVID-19-related issues in homeless shelters.
- The SEOC continues to support the state hotline. The hotline received 84 calls on Monday. Callers are asking about testing and returning people to the workforce. State employees are staffing the hotline and are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at either 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.
Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU drops 9
- 2,567 lab-confirmed cases in Minnesota — an increase of 97 cases since April 20.
- 160 reported deaths — 18 new COVID-19 deaths since April 20, though the net increase is 17 because a previous reported fatality was determined not to be COVID-19-related. Fourteen of the 18 additional deaths were in long-term care facilities.
- 237 patients are currently hospitalized with 117 in intensive care. The number of ICU patients is down nine from April 20.
- 1,254 patients have been released from isolation.
- Learn more about the latest lab-diagnosed cases on the COVID-19 public dashboard.
Energy Assistance Program helping thousands, adjustments will help even more households
To ensure that newly unemployed and other financially challenged households can get help quickly, the Minnesota Department of Commerce has adjusted program policies for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP). The result of these changes — changes such as income eligibility and a deadline extension — will allow even more Minnesotans to receive help. The EAP can help those behind on their energy bills, or help pay for home heating and furnace repairs for income-qualified households. The Department of Commerce especially encourages newly unemployed, those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans and seniors to apply. Households can now apply until July 1. Funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more on the Department of Commerce’s website.
DNR: Be safe, practice social distancing on the water
As boaters across Minnesota prepare to hit the water, they need to keep in mind tips for being safe on cold water as well as their responsibility for staying close to home and practicing socially distancing under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order. Here are some tips from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to protect yourself and others:
- Always wear a life jacket. Don’t just have it along in storage.
- Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet. This includes places such as fuel stations and community docks. Don’t tie up to other boats.
- Boat only with people in your immediate household.
- Boat close to home. Travel to and from the access site without making other stops.
- When fueling, wash your hands as you would when fueling a car. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- When launching and loading your boat, give people ahead of you plenty of time and space to launch or load before you approach.
- Keep in mind water-access site conditions may be different than in previous years. DNR-managed accesses are open, but spring maintenance is not completed.
- If you have been diagnosed with, or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing), stay home.
- Know what’s open. To see what DNR-managed sites are available, see the DNR’s COVID-19 website or call the DNR information center at 651-296-6157 or 888 646-6367.
- Check out the DNR’s COVID-19 outdoor recreation guidelines to keep up to date on latest information on how to recreate during the pandemic.
School districts, charter schools reporting nearly 4.6 million meals served
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has asked districts and charter schools to self-report the daily number of meals they are serving to the school communities and the number of students receiving school-age care.
- The final count over the third week of distance learning, with about 363 school districts and charter schools reporting, are:
1,695,756 meals served
6,430 average school-age students cared for each day
- The combined total for the first three weeks of distance learning, with about 347 school districts and charter schools reporting, are:
4,596,376 meals served
6,101 average school-age students cared for each day
More information can be found on the MDE’s website.
Red Cross in Minnesota: Collecting convalescent plasma, responding to local disasters
- The Red Cross is collecting convalescent plasma — plasma given by those who have recovered from COVID-19 that contains antibodies to attack the virus. Doctors are using this plasma to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Information, including qualifications to give, is online.
- Through June 30, blood collection will continue only at donation centers and sponsored drives, not bloodmobiles. The ‘appointments only’ protocol continues at all blood drives and donation centers through April 30. Look online for appointments in the coming days and weeks.
- The Red Cross continues to provide disaster relief to families affected by disasters, mostly home fires, in Minnesota. This includes supporting non-congregate shelter and other emergency relief, such as health and mental health support, for around 30 people displaced in a multi-unit fire in Minneapolis on April 21.
- In this pandemic environment, the Red Cross is fully prepared to respond to flooding emergencies, if needed, around the state. Hotel sheltering, rather than congregate sheltering, continues to be the preferred option when supporting housing needs for people affected by disasters big and small.
Minnesota 911 dispatch centers see a 22 percent decrease in calls
According to statistics provided by CenturyLink to the Department of Public Safety division of Emergency Communication Networks (DPS-ECN) call volumes for Minnesota public safety answering points (PSAPs), also known as 911 dispatch centers, continued their decline during the third week in April compared to the same period last year.
- In 2019, Minnesota PSAPs received 55,955 calls for the third week of April.
- In 2020, Minnesota PSAPs answered 43,770 calls for the third week of April.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits for self-employed people expected to be available soon
The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) expects Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits will be available for some self-employed people, independent contractors, and gig workers before the end of April.
- If a person believes they may qualify for PUA, they should apply for regular unemployment benefits now.
- Unemployment Insurance (UI) has special instructions for self-employed people that will allow you to qualify for PUA benefits more quickly once they become available.
- UI will post updates to the CARES Act page on the UIMN.org website as they are available.
DEED addresses frequently asked UI questions
Question: Do students who lost their full-time jobs due to COVID-19 qualify for UI?
- High school students do not qualify for UI. GED students are not considered high school students and may qualify.
- Students attending college or other educational institutions may receive benefits while attending school if they are available for employment for hours normal to their occupation, actively seeking employment and willing to rearrange or drop classes for an offer of employment.
Question: My employer laid me off temporarily, should I apply for UI?
- Yes. If you are laid off, you should apply for benefits. You should also apply for benefits if your hours were reduced below 32 hours per week AND you are making less than 50 percent of your regular income.