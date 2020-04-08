Staff from state and volunteer agencies will continue working in the State Emergency Operations Center, SEOC, following Gov. Tim Walz's announcement today he is extending his stay at home order until May 4 to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state.
“What we are doing is working, Minnesota,” Walz said. “Updated federal guidance and our own public health experts are showing that if we keep staying home, we will save lives.”
The SEOC was fully activated to support all state agencies with their COVID-19 response following Gov. Walz’s March 13 executive order issuing a Peacetime State of Emergency in response to the nationwide pandemic.
SEOC monitoring flooding in midst of COVID-19 response
- The SEOC remains fully activated and staffed either physically or virtually by all state agencies and several volunteer organizations.
- SEOC staff are monitoring flooding in some areas of Minnesota while also coordinating the state’s COVID-19 response. Minnesota National Guard soldiers are assisting Marshall County with levee patrols and traffic control in Oslo. Guard members will also help with evacuations and rescues should the needs arise.
- President Donald Trump approved Gov. Walz’s request for a major disaster declaration for COVID-19. Minnesota will receive federal assistance to help mitigate COVID-19’s impact on public health, state resources, unemployment, and community infrastructure such as health care facilities.
- State officials continue working to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) across the state. Experts are also evaluating PPE to determine which vendors are providing quality equipment to Minnesota.
- The SEOC continues to support the state hotline. The hotline received 132 calls on April 7. State employees are staffing the hotline and are answering calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at either 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.
Here are today’s updates and actions from state agencies and volunteer organizations:
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases up 85
Minnesota Update
1,154 lab-confirmed cases in Minnesota — up 85 cases from April 7.
o 39 reported deaths — up five from April 7. Four of the five additional deaths were long-term care facility (LTCF) residents.
-Washington County resident in their 50s with underlying health conditions, not LTCF resident.
-Hennepin County LTCF resident in their 80s
-Winona County LTCF resident in their 90s
-Wilkin County LTCF resident in their 90s
-Hennepin County LTCF resident in their 80s
o 271 patients in Minnesota have been hospitalized since the start of the outbreak.
o 135 patients are currently hospitalized with 64 in the ICU; the rest are recovering at home.
· See the latest situation report on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
· There were 554 calls to MDH public hotline on April 7. The public hotline is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 651-201-3920.
Global/National Update
- ·Worldwide: More than 1.4 million cases and nearly 87,000 deaths.
- ·U.S.: 402,923 cases (NY: 140,386; NJ: 44,416; MI: 18,970; CA: 17,679; LA: 16,284) and nearly 13,000 deaths (4,000 in New York City).
Walz signs new workers’ comp bill to protect first responders, workers on front lines of COVID-19
Walz signed H.F. 4537 on March 7, 2020, which creates a presumption for workers’ comp coverage for first responders and certain health and child care workers who contract COVID-19. Here is a summary and FAQs about the new state law.
Minnesota National Guard delivers portable shelter to St. Louis County
Emergency managers from the 148 Fighter Wing delivered a portable fold-out shelter to St. Louis County today. The shelter will provide 272 square feet of storage or work space in the event the St. Louis County Emergency Operations Center needs to expand its capabilities.
Minnesota Department of Agriculture issues guidance on producing hand sanitizer
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has compiled a full list of resources and info for Minnesota ethanol plants and distilleries that are looking to manufacture hand sanitizer for COVID-19 relief efforts, including guidance on permitting, transportation, manufacturing, sales, & donations.
Reminder: SNAP recipients can designate someone to shop for them
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who are unable to leave their homes to go grocery shopping. The Minnesota Department of Human Services is reminding SNAP recipients that they can designate someone to use their EBT card so that person can shop for them using the SNAP recipient’s benefits. SNAP recipients who are confined to their homes during this crisis should:
- Find a trusted adult who can shop for them and deliver their groceries
- Call their county or tribal financial worker to have the adult added as an authorized representative on their case. The authorized representative will then receive an EBT card in the mail.
Worker protections information is now available in multiple languages
Worker protections related to COVID-19, including the use of sick leave, discrimination and safety and health, are available online in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong.
Traffic volumes remain significantly below 2019 levels
The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to monitor traffic volumes statewide.
- Metro area: Traffic volumes on April 7 were down 42 percent compared to Tuesday averages for April 2019.
- Statewide: Traffic volumes on April 7 were down 39 percent compared to Tuesday averages for April 2019.
New DVS online service: Commercial driver’s license holders can update seasonal farm dates online
Current commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders with a seasonal CDL restriction can now apply for a duplicate license and update their seasonal timeline online.
- CDL holders can visit drive.mn.gov, select “Update Seasonal Farm Dates” in the driver services section and follow the prompts to apply.
- They will need to complete the online application and pay the duplicate license fee.
- A new photo and vision screening is not required.
- CDL holders may also contact their local office to see if they are open for limited services. Open offices are listed on the DVS locations page. More information is one the DVS website.
Red Cross: Home fire relief provided through remote responses
Disaster response staff and volunteers continue to connect with emergency managers and public health managers around the state following changes to Red Cross congregate shelter during disaster operations in a pandemic environment.
Volunteers continue helping people affected by home fires across our state. This includes the recent multi-unit apartment fire displacing approximately 50 people in Dakota County. Red Cross responders provided the assistance through remote responses.
Blood and platelet donations are being collected at donation centers and sponsored drives and by appointment only. We encourage donors to wear their own face mask at a blood drives in accordance with CDC guidelines. More information at redcross.org.
National Guard helping Minnesota communities with flooding in midst of COVID-19 outbreak
Nearly 20 Minnesota National Guard soldiers from the Moorhead-based 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry, are headed to Oslo, Minnesota, today to assist with monitoring levees and flood protection systems, as well as supporting potential rescue and evacuation operations.