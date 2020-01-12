Several people were sentenced recently in Koochiching County District Court to prison time for felony convictions.
Ryan T. Newman, 37, Bemidji, was sentenced Jan. 6 by Judge John DeSanto to 33 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, for felony harassment/stalking. He was also ordered to pay $140 fine and court fees.
Joshua M. Smith, 34, International Falls, was sentenced Jan. 6 by DeSanto to 27 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, for felony kidnapping.
The prison time was stayed and he was ordered to serve 180 days jail. He was given credit for 88 days served and placed on 10 years supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $300 fine and court fees and ordered to follow the recommendations of an assessment and evaluation. He may have no contact with the victim/s and may not use mood altering chemicals. He must submit to random tests and searches and provide a DNA sample to the state. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, and may not register to vote or vote until he is discharged from probation and his civil rights are fully restored.
Jonathon L. Daley, 28, St. Cloud, was sentenced Jan. 8 by DeSanto to 17 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The prison time is to run concurrently with another sentence. He was ordered to pay $140 court fees.
Mark A. Thompson, 41, Proctor, was sentenced Jan. 6 by DeSanto to 13 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The prison time was stayed and he was ordered to serve 90 days jail. He was given credit for 60 days served and placed on three years supervised probation. He was sentenced to pay $300 court fees and ordered not to use alcohol or mood-altering chemicals. He must submit to random tests and searches and follow the recommendations of evaluation and assessments. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and must provide a DNA sample to the state. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives and may not register to vote or vote until he is discharged from probation and his civil rights are fully restored.
Samantha M. Salyers, 29, International Falls, was sentenced Jan. 6 by DeSanto for felony domestic assault by strangulation.
She was given a stay of imposition of sentence and ordered to serve 20 days jail and pay $350 fine and fees. She was placed on three years supervised probation and ordered to complete a court program. She must follow the recommendations of an evaluation and inventory and provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program. She may not use controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. She must provide a DNA sample to the state and may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives. She may not register to vote or vote until she is discharged from probation and her civil rights are fully restored.
Paula J. Anderson, 49, International Falls, was sentenced Jan. 6 by DeSanto for felony theft.
She was given a stay of adjudication and placed on two years supervised probation. She was ordered not to use alcohol or mood altering chemicals and must submit to random tests and searches.
Catherine A. Donahue, 30, International Falls, was sentenced Jan. 6 by DeSanto for felony stalking - engages in stalking.
She was given a stay of imposition of sentence and placed on five years supervised probation. She was ordered to serve 20 days home electronic monitoring at her own expense and pay $200 fine and court fees. She may not use mood altering chemicals and must submit to random searches and tests. She must follow the recommendations of an evaluation, assessment and inventory. She may have no contact with the victim/s and must complete a court program. She must provide a DNA sample to the state and may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives. She may not register to vote or vote until she is discharged from probation and her civil rights are fully restored.
Melissa A. Bronczyk, 35, Big Falls, was sentenced Jan. 7 by DeSanto for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
She was given a stay of adjudication and placed on one year supervised probation. She was ordered to pay $200 court fees and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. She must submit to random tests and searches and must follow the recommendations of an assessment and evaluation. She may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.