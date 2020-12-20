SkyWest Airlines Inc. has again been selected to provide Essential Air Service in International Falls and Brainerd, Congressman Pete Stauber announced Wednesday.
The selection of SkyWest, branded as Delta Connection, was made by the Department of Transportation for the contract term from Feb. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2024.
Stauber said in a statement he was excited to announce the news.
"This will provide residents in our rural communities with reliable air service and incentivize more small businesses to move to rural Minnesota," he said. "As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am committed to protecting air service for rural communities and will continue to work to secure this service for other rural parts of Minnesota’s Eighth District.”
The Essential Air Service program was put into place by the Department of Transportation to guarantee that small communities that were served by certificated air carriers before airline deregulation maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service.