All Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service.
This decision protects the population offices serve— older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions— and employees during the coronavirus pandemic. However, staff is still able to provide critical services.
Secure online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide services over the phone. Staff is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let the public know as soon as operations can resume in-person service.
If you need help from Social Security:
First, use online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. People can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any device.
If someone cannot conduct their Social Security business online, check the online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact a local office. Local offices still will be able to provide services to help people apply for benefits, answer questions and provide other services over the phone.
If someone already has an in-office appointment scheduled, staff will make calls to handle appointments over the phone instead. If someone has a hearing scheduled, staff will call clients to discuss alternatives for continuing with hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. Calls may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Remember that employees will not threaten clients or ask for any form of payment.
If someone cannot complete Social Security business online, call the National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213. The National 800 Number has many automated service options without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.