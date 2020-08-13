The International Falls City Council is expected to discuss the vacant at-large position when it meets in special session later today.
During the 4 p.m. meeting, the council is expected to accept a resolution of Councilor Chelsea Nelson's resignation and declare a vacancy in the councilor at large position. Nelson submitted her resignation earlier this month after she moved out of city limits.
The council will discuss the process, and draft a resolution, to appoint a successor to Nelson's term, which expires Dec. 31.