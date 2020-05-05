The International Falls City Council will meet in special session Thursday to consider draft preparedness plans, which detail what precautions and protocols to help curb the spread of COVID-19 should be in place when city workers return to their normal schedules.
Many of the city workers are able to return to their schedules with action last week by Gov. Tim Walz to loosen the stay at home order. The action allows workers without face-to-face public contact to return to work.
Thursday's meeting, via teleconference call, is scheduled for 5 p.m.
At issue was draft plans for the Public Works Department and Administration Office staff, which were emailed to councilors less than one hour before Monday's meeting.
And that the plans were to be effective the next day, despite training staff on them planned for Wednesday.
That means that councilors had little time to consider them, or ask questions about them of Public Works Director Ted Brokaw, who was not on the call.
Councilor Walt Buller, who leads the council's Public Works Committee, said the plans were not on, nor added, to the agenda, and the plans should have been in place before workers were called back to work.
"It puts the cart before the horse," Buller said.
Mayor Harley Droba, the other member of the committee, said Monday he would contact Brokaw the following day and tell him to instruct workers to continue using their previously schedules until the plans are reviewed and adopted by the council.
City Administrator Ken Anderson told the council the plans are based on department head input and a state template to develop preparedness plans for the city's work operations and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
As a part of the plans, Fire and Ambulance Chief Adam Mannausau reported he had ordered infrared thermometers for screening all employees as they arrive for work. The thermometers are expected to arrive this week.
"I would like the council to approve signatures of the mayor, city administrator, and department heads to acknowledge, endorse, and support the preparedness plans of department heads as we responsibly manage this prolonged pandemic," Anderson told the council.
Buller said he would vote no, should a vote be taken, because he didn't have enough information about the plans.
His concerns, he said, surrounded how the plans were handled: drafts provided just before the meeting, workers ordered back to work before plans are in place, and thermometers not yet available.
Councilor Joe Krause agreed the plans should have been available to the council sooner.
But Anderson said they were drafted quickly, given the lifting of part of the stay at home order Thursday, and with staff trying to prepare other information for the councilor's meeting packets. He said plans for other departments have not yet been drafted.
He asked if the council was ready to order all city works to stay at home until the plans are approved.
Buller indicated he was.
"They should go back to the schedule you had before," he said, adding he believed staff were to be trained on the protocol Wednesday, and start the schedules the following day, but were called back earlier.
Councilor Leon Ditsch agreed with Buller's concerns, and Councilor Chelsea Nelson said she, too, would like more information on the two drafts and the plans for the other departments.
Krause said the orders put in place by the council March 27 in special session made sweeping changes in the community.
"To roll back without us having the opportunity to say what should be defeats the purpose of that special meeting," Krause said. "For them to roll back without our approval, what was the point?"
Pandemic plans
The council Monday also considered a number of other issues related to the pandemic, including plans to open buildings and organizer summer celebrations.
The council indicated support for, but tabled action on, a plan offered by Falls Library Director Diane Adams, who said she would phase-in opening the library, but not open doors until after the stay at home order expires, May 18.
Adams said the library has been offering "curb side" service, which she said is growing more popular, noting the library helped 26 people Monday with materials and printing.
She told the council the library was the site of one of few printers in the community, and is the only source for tax forms.
Droba initiated discussion on opening City Beach and planning for the Fourth of July celebration, noting summer activities in the community will likely be different this year.
After lengthy discussion about details that should be considered for each of the topics, the council tabled action to consider the issues further at its next regular council meeting, May 18, the day the stay at home order expires.
The council agreed to allow a face mask made of donated material and constructed by Loni Bright to be placed on the city's iconic Smokey Bear statue.
Droba said Bright raised the idea of a face mask for the statue, which she has been designing seasonal outfits for years, ranging from ice skates in the winter to a life vest in the summer, among others.
Droba said department leaders were a "mixed bag on whether smokey should wear a mask for not."
But he and councilors agreed it makes sense for Smokey to send the right message and document the pandemic.
"It is community messaging to be wearing masks in public," Droba said. "It's not a forever thing. Smokey Bear is a community message on what is going on in the community.... He's been in the thick and thin of it - everything happen to community."
Other business
The council also Monday:
- Approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to allow the use and maintenance of Sixth Avenue, Industrial Avenue, Tenth Street and Fourth Avenue as a detour during the construction of Highway 53.
- Agreed to refer to the Public Works Department, and then to the Budget and Finance Committee, a draft of a special assessment policy, for a recommendation to the council. The policy lays out how the city would use special assessments as a revenue source for various public improvement projects in the future. Anderson said the policy would not apply to projects already planned for this year and next, which will be funded by revenue from a local sales tax implemented for that purpose.