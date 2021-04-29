spring load restrictions in the north-central and north frost zones will end 1 minute after midnight Monday, announced the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Spring load restrictions have already ended in the other frost zones.
Frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.
Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.
Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight continue during spring load restrictions and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).
Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.
Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.
Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.
For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call:
Minnesota Department of Public Safety
State Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement
651-350-2000
For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call:
Minnesota Department of Transportation
Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits
651-296-6000
Or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us
All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.
For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits.