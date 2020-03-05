Winter truck load increases will end and spring load restrictions will begin Monday, one minute after midnight, on unrestricted state highways in the central frost zone, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.
The start of spring load restrictions has already been announced in the south, southeast and metro frost zones for Friday.
Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.
Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal - axle weight limits.
Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.
Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.
Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. For questions about over legal weight/size “heavy haul” trucking, call MnDOT’s Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations - Oversize/Weight Permits, 651-296-6000 or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.
For questions about enforcement call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - State Patrol - Commercial Vehicle Enforcement; 651-350-2000.
The start and end dates for spring load increases are based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. These dates are established by monitoring roadway strength as weather conditions change. The end date for spring load increases is variable and drivers should check for updates throughout the year. All changes are made with a minimum three-day notice.
For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.