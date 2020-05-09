As part of continuing efforts to ensure public access and opportunity to participate in county board meetings, St. Louis County has launched a new phone line where people can leave messages for commissioners to be played at county noard meetings.
The phone number is (218) 726-2110. Citizens are invited to leave a message with their comments on items on the agenda for the following meetings, as well as on topics not on the agenda.
All comments must follow the same rules as comments made at board meetings: Comments must be less than five minutes in length; must be addressed to the entire board, not any individual commissioners; and should be respectful, avoiding profanity or threats. Any messages that do not meet this criteria will not be shared with the board.
Comments should be submitted by no later than 4 p.m. Monday to be included in the meeting the next morning.
This new phone line is in addition to existing options of sharing comments live at meetings via Webex, as well as sending comments by email to publiccomment@stlouiscountymn.gov.
"From the beginning, we - like all governmental units across the country - have been challenged to ensure public access to our meetings during this time when we need people to stay home," said County Board Chair Mike Jugovich. "Adding this phone line gives new opportunity to people to address the Board and share their comments, even if they don't have a computer.'
To learn more about how to view, listen and otherwise participate in County Board meetings, as well as to see meeting agendas, visit https://www.stlouiscountymn.gov/.