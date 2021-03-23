A letter dated March 12 to U.S President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urges them to work together to safely reopen the U.S-Canadian border, now closed for more than one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 18, Canada Border Services Agency announced on its Facebook page: Discretionary (non-essential) travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada ave been extended to April 21, 2021. It provided the following link: http://ow.ly/V9Hk50E1lNB
The bipartisan letter is signed by 19 members of the Minnesota Legislature, including local lawmakers Sen. Tom Bakk and Rep. Rob Ecklund.
“Having the U.S-Canadian border open is fundamental to our economy in northern Minnesota,” said Bakk in a statement. “The commerce between both countries helps support communities and Main Street businesses on both sides of the border. I signed this bipartisan letter to make sure the voice of northern Minnesotans is being heard. We need to get our economy back as quickly as possible from the devastation of the pandemic and to do that we need to safely reopen the border.”
The letter reports a $7.1 billion travel spending loss due to the border closure.
It also notes that in 2017, the Canadian Consulate reported Canadians made 703,000 trips to Minnesota, spending $195 million in local economies.
Minnesotans spend $208 million in travel service to Canada each year, said the letter.
"Reopening in time (for) the spring and summer travel seasons is a priority to ensure northern Minnesota Main Streets can survive the pandemic," the letter said.
Earlier letter
The letter from state lawmakers follows a letter in late January signed by Congressman Pete Stauber and other members urging the president to prioritize working with the Canadian government to increase the number of essential traveler exceptions to current border restrictions and establish a plan, guided by public health metrics, upon which the U.S.-Canada land border will be re-opened to non-essential travel.
In July, Stauber visited businesses impacted by the closure. He had just announced his appointment to serve on the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group, which was created to exchange information and promote better understanding between U.S. and Canadian legislators on common programs and concerns.
Meanwhile, the letter from members of Congress said Americans face more stringent border crossing rules than Canadians do.
"Families in border communities have faced unique hardship while they have been unable to cross the land border to reconnect with the loved ones on the other side," said the letter, noting that Canada has expanded its exemptions to allow family members and extended family members to enter Canada, while the U.S. has not reciprocated.
In addition, the letter points out that recreational boaters, normally allowed to leave a U.S. port and return, without checking in provided they do not set foot on Canadian soil, is now prohibited by Canada. While at the same time Canada Border Protection has continued to allow Canadian boaters to transit through U.S. waters during the pandemic as long as they don’t anchor, dock, or tie up.
"This has been particularly impactful in the boat tourism industry, where Canadian operators have been able to take their tour boats along the U.S. coast while American tour boats have not been able to travel similar routes along the Canadian coast," the letter said. "Additionally, enforcement of the policies remains unclear and inconsistent."
Restrictions
Canada has some of the strictest travel and border measures, including a 14-day mandatory quarantine for everyone returning to the country, and in February made them even stricter.
Travelers visiting Canada by land are required to provide proof of a negative COVID test taken in the U.S. within 72 hours before arrival (or a positive test taken 14-90 days prior to arrival). And starting Feb. 22, visitors needed to take a COVID-19 test when they arrive and at the end of their 14-day quarantine.
Canada Border Services Agency offers two online checklists online for people who want to enter Canada:
- Flying to Canada requirements checklist
- Driving to Canada requirements checklist
Using the applicable online checklist leads the user through a series of questions to help identify who can travel to Canada. It also identifies new testing and quarantine requirements when coming to Canada.
CBSA also reminds travelers they may not now enter Canadian waters for optional reasons, such as:
- touring
- sightseeing
- pleasure fishing
Boaters may still navigate through international or Canadian waters while in transit directly from one place outside Canada to another place outside Canada, if the transit is:
- direct
- continuous/uninterrupted
- by the most reasonable route